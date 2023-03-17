WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $707,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $238.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

