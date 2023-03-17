WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 719.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 388,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 340,661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 514.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 243,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Up 1.8 %

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.