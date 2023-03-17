WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,612 JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85,725.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 515.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19.

