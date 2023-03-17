WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

XOM stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

