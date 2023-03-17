WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $34.01 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 172,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,010,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

