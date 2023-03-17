WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $452,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 152.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

