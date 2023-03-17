WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $696,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.