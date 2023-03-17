WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $726,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 18,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 63,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
