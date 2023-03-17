WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

EW stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

