WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

