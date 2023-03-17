Wedbush Weighs in on iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.43) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $117,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

