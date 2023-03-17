Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,823 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 4.09% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAVC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,323,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,910,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,071,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 441,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAVC opened at $10.18 on Friday. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

