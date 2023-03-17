West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot stock opened at $286.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

