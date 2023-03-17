West Oak Capital LLC Takes Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

