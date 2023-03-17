West Oak Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Price Performance

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $275.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.