William Blair Weighs in on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($3.66) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 224,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

