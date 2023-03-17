Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $228.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.98. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

