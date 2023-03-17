Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $4.47 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HD opened at $286.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

