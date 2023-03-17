Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 67 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

