Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,301.88 ($40.24).

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($32.18) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.39) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,700 ($32.91) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,748.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,227.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -355.26.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

