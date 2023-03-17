Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.50.

Shares of CP opened at C$109.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.42 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,556,365.06. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

