Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $294.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.71.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.