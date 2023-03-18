10,558 Shares in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 18.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,412,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 216,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

WOW stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

