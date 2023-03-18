12,736 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

NVO stock opened at $139.44 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $145.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45. The company has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.