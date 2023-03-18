14,427 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.81 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Citigroup lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

