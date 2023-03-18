1,639 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of WM opened at $153.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

