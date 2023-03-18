3,840 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

