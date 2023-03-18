Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of AGI opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

