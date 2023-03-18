Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BABA opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.