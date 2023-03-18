Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE BABA opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
