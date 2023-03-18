Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BANC opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.