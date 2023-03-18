Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of BLX stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $600.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.