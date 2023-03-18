Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,847,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 464,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

