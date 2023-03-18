Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
