Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Regal Rexnord worth $177,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $137.19 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RRX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.