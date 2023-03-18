Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,839,651 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of AES worth $197,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 2.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AES by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.39 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

