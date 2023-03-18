Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 126,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of HubSpot worth $188,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $397.48 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.65.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.