Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,695,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.34% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $161,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

OHI stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.