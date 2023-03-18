Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.58% of Synchrony Financial worth $200,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $133,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,783,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 641,919 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

