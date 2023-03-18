Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $159,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CSL opened at $218.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.34. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.36 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Recommended Stories

