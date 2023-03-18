Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $170.82 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Edison International worth $170,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 106.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Edison International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

