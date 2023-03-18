Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $184.05 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.77% of Repligen worth $184,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $170.22 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

