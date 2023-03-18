Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $191.47 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $191,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.48 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

