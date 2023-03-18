Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,214 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Yum China worth $205,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 263.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 161,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum China Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

