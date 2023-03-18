Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,254 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Zimmer Biomet worth $208,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 17,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

