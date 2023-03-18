Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,223 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,058,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $194,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

