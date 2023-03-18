Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 254,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of Trimble worth $164,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $74.87.

Several analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

