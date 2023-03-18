Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

NYSE BNS opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

