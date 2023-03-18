Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE BNS opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.