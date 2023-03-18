Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAX. Bank of America cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

NYSE:BAX opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

