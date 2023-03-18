Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAX. Bank of America cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.
Baxter International Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:BAX opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.