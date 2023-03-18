Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BZH. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 188,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.