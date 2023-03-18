Belden (NYSE:BDC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BDC opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Belden by 164.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.