Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NYSE BERY opened at $54.37 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

